BRPD identify two victims killed in Tiger Land overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified two victims killed last night 4600 block of Earl Gros Avenue.
According to authorities, Fredrick Hollins, 33, and Laquincia Jackson, 26, were found dead inside their home around 8:15 p.m.
They both appeared to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
