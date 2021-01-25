ArkLaTex residents wants answers from La. Workforce Commission on delay in receiving unemployment benefits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the pandemic drags on, many people in Louisiana remain jobless, and are still waiting to get their unemployment benefits from the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).
A number of people have reached out to KSLA, saying they can’t get in touch with anyone at LWC to ask questions about their benefits. Many are wondering what’s taking so long to get those benefits issued.
People in the ArkLaTex are looking for answers on why they haven’t received their unemployment benefits. Governor John Bel Edwards says the LWC is working tirelessly to help everyone, but there are additional steps put in place slowing down the process.
