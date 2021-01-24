New Orleans native named to EPA position in President Biden’s administration

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) -Lakeview native Vicki Arroyo will join the Biden Administration as Associate Administrator of Policy for the Environmental Protection Agency.
A graduate of Hynes Elementary and Ben Franklin High, Arroyo holds an undergraduate degree from Emory University in Biology, a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard, and a law degree from Georgetown.
Arroyo will leave Georgetown’s Climate Center, a federal and state policy resource she founded at the university’s law center in 2008 to help states and cities prepare for climate change. In that position, she provided policy recommendations to the Biden-Harris team for creating a cleaner, more resilient future with sustainable energy and transportation policies which move the United States towards a zero-carbon status by 2050.
Previously she served at the Pew Center on Global Climate Change as Vice President for Policy Analysis and General Counsel where she directed Pew’s policy analysis, science, adaptation, economics, and U.S. policy programs for a decade and was Managing Editor of the Center’s book, Climate Change: Science, Strategies and Solutions.
She was recently Chair of the Executive Committee of the Transportation Research Board of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and has served on numerous other boards and committees advising the National Science Foundation, the National Center for Atmospheric Research, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and the California Air Resources Board.
Vicki previously served in two offices at EPA, the Office of Air and Radiation and the Office of Research and Development, where she reviewed development of standards under the Clean Air Act. Vicki also served as Policy Director for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, drafting legislation that reduced toxic air pollution by 50% and linking tax breaks to firms’ environmental records.
This is the second Ben Franklin High grad to be appointed by the Biden Administration. Congressman Cedric Richmond will serve directly to President Joe Biden in the White House as Director of the Office of Public Engagement.
