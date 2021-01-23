More clouds and rain for the weekend

Happy Saturday everyone! This morning temperatures are in the upper 40s as you head out the door! We’ll only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s but a few areas will warm up slight higher along the southern ArkLaTex.
Chances for rain today will be fairly slim around 20%, but you may run into an isolated shower or mist during the day. Rain chances go up late tonight and near midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the mid and upper 40s.
Sunday: a rainy day with light scattered showers early Sunday morning. The rain should take a break early evening, but pick back up late Sunday and through the overnight hours into Monday. There’s a low end severe risk for the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex (more details in the video). Primary threat will be for hail, but overall severe chances are fairly isolated.
Monday morning through half of the day will feature rain and maybe a few thunderstorms.
Rain finally moves out Monday around the afternoon! Although the rain will move out during the day, I still think a few areas will still have clouds to deal with during parts of the mid afternoon with clearing during the evening.
Finally we’ll dry out completely and see SUNSHINE! The clouds will clear away and it will be beautiful! It will be a nice break from all the rain over the several days. Temperatures will be a little cool and will warm up to the lower 60s.
Wednesday will be in the 60s with those temperatures, but it will have more rain return. Some areas around the ArkLaTex will see some shower activity, but not everyone. I have those rain chances up to only 30%.
Thursday will go back to perfect weather with more sunshine! The clouds will be limited with no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be nice and cool and will reach the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Have a great weekend!
