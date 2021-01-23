Larry King passes away at 87

(KSLA) - A tweet was posted on Larry King’s official Twitter account from Ora Media, a company cofounded by King, confirms his death on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 23, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 87.
“For 63 years across all platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” Ora Media said in the tweet.
25 years of King’s career was spent as the host of CNN’s “Larry King Live” and Ora Media’s “Larry King Now” and “Politicking with Larry King.”
Funeral and memorial services will be announced at a later time.
No cause of death has been released.
