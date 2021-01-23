Dozens in Shreveport participate in pro-life demonstration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Choose Life” and “Stand for Life” signs could be seen along Youree Drive from East Kings Highway to Pierremont Road on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Shreveport.
As part of “Stand for Life Louisiana!” people all over the state held signs to fight against abortions.
“We believe that life is sacred,” Greg Gist said.
He said he traveled from Longview, Texas to participate in the demonstration and bring awareness to his faith and beliefs.
“We’re not blind to [extenuating circumstances], but we’re still pro-life,” Gist explained. “We don’t know what God has in store for these unborn children.”
Most years, on Jan. 23, pro-life supporters gather for a march; however, due to COVID-19, people stood in place with their signs and wore masks. Marcos Villalba and five others held one large sign.
“Our sign has a beautiful scripture from the book of proverbs to show the beauty of life,” he said. “God loves everyone. Everyone is created in his image and likeness.”
Many of the people at the demonstration said they believe women have alternatives, such as adoption.
“There are families that would love to have a beautiful baby,” Becky Norton said.
Jenna Kimball, 14, said abortion is a human rights issue.
“Is there ever a reason to take someone’s life? If not, how does it extend to babies?” she questioned. “They’re all still people.”
