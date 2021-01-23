Coronavirus vaccine supply causes distribution issue nationwide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport can hold nearly one million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the only problem is receiving the doses.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are sent worldwide, meaning there’s less available for states.
Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali leads the hospital system in their vaccine distribution and treatment.
“We have administered a little more than 6,000 doses of the vaccine,” Dr. Ghali says. “The problem is the national supply.”
During Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards coronavirus update news conference, he spoke on Louisiana ranking 10th in vaccines administered.
He developed a plan to distribute vaccines across the state, rather than in one specific area. This gives equal access to both rural and urban communities.
Dr. Ghali told said he agrees with the plan and hopes the Biden administration will put more pressure on vaccine distribution.
“For someone like you with no underlying conditions, I estimate you receiving the vaccine in late Spring or early Summer,” Dr. Ghali says. “If we get a ton of doses which i’m hopeful we will, then it could be much sooner.”
LSU Health Shreveport is administering 975 vaccines to those 70 and older who already had an appointment to get vaccinated, after they initially ran out of doses. To learn more about Monday and Tuesday’s vaccination, please click here.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.