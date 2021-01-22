Vivian man arrested on juvenile sexual assault charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo deputies arrested David Wayne Chriss, Sr., 60, on Thursday, Jan. 21, for sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Chriss is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 on numerous occasions.
He was booked into the Caddo Correctional center on charges of first degree rape, molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Bond on the rape charge has not yet been set.
Bond for the other charges was set at $150,000.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.