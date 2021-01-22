Vivian man arrested on juvenile sexual assault charges

Vivian man arrested on juvenile sexual assault charges
David Chriss, Sr., 60, is facing juvenile sexual assault charges. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | January 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 11:10 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo deputies arrested David Wayne Chriss, Sr., 60, on Thursday, Jan. 21, for sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Chriss is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 on numerous occasions.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional center on charges of first degree rape, molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Bond on the rape charge has not yet been set.

Bond for the other charges was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.