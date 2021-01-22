Shreveport police officer shot at, suspect in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A gunman is now in custody after shooting at a Shreveport police officer.
Crews were called a little after 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22. The incident took place at the Economy Inn and Suites in the 5100 block of Lyba Street near Monkhouse Drive.
Shreveport police have confirmed the officer was shot at. However, we do not know his or her condition.
The suspect is in custody. Police remain on scene.
This is a developing story.
