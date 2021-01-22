Shreveport councilman discusses COVID-19 diagnosis

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an interview with KSLA’s Doug Warner, Shreveport councilman Grayson Boucher discusses how he, his wife and daughter were diagnosed with COVID-19.
Boucher says they began feeling a ill a few weeks ago and were diagnosed with COVID-19.
He says he and his family have been very strict about safety precautions but knew there was always a risk of contracting the virus.
Boucher is asking everyone to be patient, keep wearing masks and get the vaccine when it is available to you.
