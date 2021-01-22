Shreveport councilman discusses COVID-19 diagnosis

By Daffney Dawson | January 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 6:00 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an interview with KSLA’s Doug Warner, Shreveport councilman Grayson Boucher discusses how he, his wife and daughter were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Boucher says they began feeling a ill a few weeks ago and were diagnosed with COVID-19.

He says he and his family have been very strict about safety precautions but knew there was always a risk of contracting the virus.

Boucher is asking everyone to be patient, keep wearing masks and get the vaccine when it is available to you.

