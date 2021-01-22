LSU Health Shreveport vaccinations to resume thanks to collaboration with Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System

“It is imperative that we resume vaccine distribution to those 70 and over as these citizens are the most vulnerable to becoming critically ill if infected with COVID-19. We are exceedingly grateful to Dr. Trawick and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System for their generosity and recognition that LSU Health Shreveport is well positioned to disburse the vaccine quickly and safely with our drive-thru process,” stated G. E. Ghali MD, Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.