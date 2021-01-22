LSU Health Shreveport vaccinations to resume thanks to collaboration with Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport was forced to pause vaccinations due to a lack of supply. However, they will be able to continue providing vaccines thanks to a provision of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System.
Christus CEO and CMO, Steen Trawick, M.D., chose to collaborate with LSU Health Shreveport in order to help expand vaccination distribution.
Christus will be providing a shipment of vaccines received this week, as well as additional staff to assist LSU Health Shreveport with administering the vaccine.
“Our goal is to turn vaccine into vaccinations and get these doses administered as quickly as possible. Being able to partner with LSU Health Shreveport on such a monumental task is vital in vaccinating the most vulnerable in our community. We are stronger and more efficient working together in this battle against COVID-19,” said Dr. Trawick.
Vaccinations will begin again for those 70 and above on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. Only those who had previously scheduled appointments will be able to get the vaccine.
“It is imperative that we resume vaccine distribution to those 70 and over as these citizens are the most vulnerable to becoming critically ill if infected with COVID-19. We are exceedingly grateful to Dr. Trawick and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System for their generosity and recognition that LSU Health Shreveport is well positioned to disburse the vaccine quickly and safely with our drive-thru process,” stated G. E. Ghali MD, Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.
