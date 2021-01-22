Food banks struggling post-holiday donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The East Texas Food Bank and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana are continuing to see an increase in people needing help during the pandemic.
Although many people give during the holidays, they are asking for people to lend a hand right now.
Lauren Barnes with the East Texas Food bank says there are two battles to be won right now: COVID-19 and food insecurity.
“Unfortunately, the increase need because of the pandemic isn’t going away,” she said.
Barnes said one-in-five people in east Texas are dealing with food insecurity, and over 250,000 people need help.
“These are families that have done everything by the book, go to work there are a lot of hard working families out there, you know there jobs have been impacted by this and now their coming to us for the first time ever,” said Barnes.
