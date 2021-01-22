Drier Friday to wrap up week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are dealing with widespread fog across the ArkLaTex this morning. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for some until 10 AM this morning. The good news is that we are tracking generally drier weather for the region both Friday and Saturday. Sunday we are watching for the potential of rain and thunderstorms, but while there was some concern about the potential for stronger storms Thursday that potential has dropped this morning. Rain though, will stick around through Monday until drier weather would settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday.’
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning give yourself a few extra minutes as we deal with widespread foggy conditions. While we do have to contend with the fog this morning we are expecting drier weather overall for your Friday with only a few scattered showers. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 50s and for most of us will finish there this afternoon thanks to persistent low cloud cover. The few exceptions to that would be across the southern ArkLaTex with temperatures in the low 60s.
As we go through your weekend forecast we are tracking warming temperatures, but also the return of rain and perhaps thunderstorms. Not so much on Saturday though with just a few scattered showers along with high temperatures that will be stuck in the mid to upper 50s. On Sunday southerly flow will help our temperatures to move up into the mid to upper 60s. But that southerly flow will also help spawn scattered showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex. But while we should see some thunderstorms any severe potential seems to have dropped considerably.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more potential showers and storms on Monday along with comfortable temperatures. But while the comfortable temperatures should be sticking around through at least Wednesday the wet weather will not. After Monday we should see at least a couple of days of drier weather and maybe even some sunshine. After Monday our next chance to see some wet weather will not come until Wednesday into Thursday thanks to another cold front potentially moving through.
In the meantime, give yourself a couple of extra minutes this morning thanks to all this fog. Have a great Friday and weekend!
