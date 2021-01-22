Drier Friday to wrap up week

In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning give yourself a few extra minutes as we deal with widespread foggy conditions. While we do have to contend with the fog this morning we are expecting drier weather overall for your Friday with only a few scattered showers. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 50s and for most of us will finish there this afternoon thanks to persistent low cloud cover. The few exceptions to that would be across the southern ArkLaTex with temperatures in the low 60s.