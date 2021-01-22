Cloudy Saturday and a rainy Sunday

(KSLA) - We will still continue to have cloudy, gloomy weather this weekend with more rain Sunday. Some rain Sunday could include some strong storms.
This evening will be cloudy and dry for the most part. Some areas around the ArkLaTex will see some light showers. These will not last too long though. There will be only about a 10-20% chance of some sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the 50s.
Overnight, aside from a quick and light shower, we will remain dry. There will not be much around besides some mist most likely. It will be cloudy though. That will keep temperatures slightly warmer. Near the I-30 corridor, it will cool to the upper 30s, and everywhere else down to the lower to mid 40s.
Saturday, we should take a break from the rain. I did increase the ran chance to 20% since we could now see a couple light showers in the morning. Still, most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. If you do see some rain, it will be more like sprinkles or mist. All day through, it will be cloudy with little to no sunshine. Temperatures will be cool and heat up to the lower 50s.
Sunday and Monday will have more rain. A cold front will be moving in from the west. We could see a few storms Sunday evening and Monday morning. The latest trends on Sunday are showing the heaviest rain just to our north, and the severe threat lower than originally anticipated. Still some storms could be strong through. I have the rain chances up to 60% both days. So, you’ll need that umbrella for any outdoor plans or errands. Temperatures will also be warm and get up to near 70 degrees!
Good news is that once the rain moves out Monday around midday, it will be dry and the sunshine will finally return! So, Monday will start off with a lot of rain and storms, but will end with sunshine and cool temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s, but will be cooling quickly behind the cold front.
Tuesday is finally going to be a dry and sunny day! The clouds will clear away and it will be beautiful! It will be a nice break from all the rain over the several days. Temperatures will be a little cool and will warm up to the lower 60s.
Wednesday will be in the 60s with those temperatures, but it will have more rain return. Some areas around the ArkLaTex will see some shower activity, but not everyone. I have those rain chances up to only 30%.
Thursday will go back to perfect weather with more sunshine! The clouds will be limited with no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be nice and cool and will reach the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Have a great weekend!
