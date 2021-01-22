Cloudy Saturday and a rainy Sunday

Sunday and Monday will have more rain. A cold front will be moving in from the west. We could see a few storms Sunday evening and Monday morning. The latest trends on Sunday are showing the heaviest rain just to our north, and the severe threat lower than originally anticipated. Still some storms could be strong through. I have the rain chances up to 60% both days. So, you’ll need that umbrella for any outdoor plans or errands. Temperatures will also be warm and get up to near 70 degrees!