Umbrellas needed once again Thursday

Moving to Friday and your weekend we are tracking the likelihood of, you guessed it, more rain on the way for the region. Moderate and potentially heavy rain will continue into Friday morning for the southern half of the viewing area before starting to clear out during the afternoon hours. Drier weather will continue through your Saturday as temperatures move up marginally as well into the low 60s. While we are expecting even warmer weather on Sunday with highs potentially close to 70 we are tracking more rain on the way as we move into a new week.