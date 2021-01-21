Umbrellas needed once again Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We saw more showers start to move back into the ArkLaTex late Wednesday afternoon and we are seeing light rain across the viewing area early this morning. On and off light rain is expected throughout the day for the region with heavier rain moving in for southern portions of the ArkLaTex later this afternoon. Expect rain to continue through Friday morning before giving way to roughly thirty six hours of dry weather. But on Sunday expect the rain to return and continue into the beginning of next week.
So as you get ready to head off to work or school this morning an umbrella or rain jacket is going to be a necessity once again. We are tracking light rain and mist across the region this morning with more on the way this afternoon. Temperatures will be roughly in line with what we saw Wednesday with temperatures perhaps slightly warmer in the upper 50s. We are tracking the potential for heavier rain this afternoon especially across southern portions of the ArkLaTex.
Moving to Friday and your weekend we are tracking the likelihood of, you guessed it, more rain on the way for the region. Moderate and potentially heavy rain will continue into Friday morning for the southern half of the viewing area before starting to clear out during the afternoon hours. Drier weather will continue through your Saturday as temperatures move up marginally as well into the low 60s. While we are expecting even warmer weather on Sunday with highs potentially close to 70 we are tracking more rain on the way as we move into a new week.
Looking ahead to next week widespread rain that will start Sunday will continue into the next week. As you head back to work on Monday make sure you have rain gear as another washout could be on the way. The one positive of your Monday forecast is the fact that temperatures will continue to be above average near the seventy degree mark. On Tuesday we could see the wet weather clear out once again for one day until another potential weather maker would roll in for next Wednesday.
So get used to the clouds and the rainy weather as Mother Nature has shown no signs of slowing this dreary pattern down! Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.