Sci-Port Discovery Center to house headquarters for the Louisiana La STEM Region 7 Innovation Center

LaSTEM, or the Louisiana Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Advisory Council, “is tasked to coordinate and oversee the creation, delivery, and promotion of STEM education programs, to increase student interest and achievement in the fields of STEM, to ensure the alignment of education, economic development, industry, and workforce needs, and to increase the number of women who graduate from a postsecondary institution with a STEM degree or credential,” according to the council’s website.