Pelosi vows action on impeachment trial: ‘We must do it’

Though Pelosi can trigger the trial by transmitting the article to the Senate — a process that in the past involved the impeachment managers walking the charges across the Capitol — the timing of the trial could also depend on discussions between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who are negotiating how to run the newly 50-50 Senate. Democrats are hoping to conduct the proceedings while also passing legislation that is a priority for Biden, including coronavirus relief, but they would need some cooperation from Senate Republicans to do that.