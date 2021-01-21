Parents charged in death of 7-month-old daughter; autopsy reveals meth in baby’s system

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The parents of a 7-month-old girl have been arrested and charged with negligent homicide after methamphetamine was found in the baby’s system after an autopsy.
Officials with the Minden Police Department say on Dec. 8, 2020 around 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to the Minden Motel about an unresponsive child. Police say they did not initially suspect foul play in the infant’s death, but the autopsy report from the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office showed the infant died of meth intoxication.
On the day of the child’s death, the mother reportedly told police she’d given the baby a bottle, then she and the child’s father had fallen asleep along with the baby in the same bed.
Minden Police Chief Steven Cropper says the child’s parents, Randavious Mosley, 27, and Shondreka McGlothern, 27, are both being charged with negligent homicide. They’re both being held on a $500,000 bond.
Chief Cropper says Mosley told police that McGlothern had 2g of meth in her possession the day before the baby’s death.
