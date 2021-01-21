2 men arrested during a home burglary in progress

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police made two arrests overnight as burglars were breaking into a home.
Police responded to the 100 block of Freemont Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 21, around 3 a.m. on reports of a burglary in progress.
The homeowner was out of town when she saw two men on her home security camera inside her house and called the police.
SPD arrived at the home and found the two men, Tracy Moore Jr., 28, and CharKendrick Mims, 32, in the attic.
Moore and Mims were each charged with one count of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Both men were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
