Line Ave. homicide investigation continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Bullets riddled the side of Fire Station 7.
There also are bullet holes in a bench.
And the fatal shooting Wednesday evening on Line Avenue had many people looking around their homes and vehicles for bullet holes.
It happened on one of the busiest streets in Shreveport and at one of the busiest times of day.
Some neighbors thought it was a traffic accident ... until they saw the condition of one of the cars.
One said it didn’t scare him “but I think it kind of comes too close to home.”
One person is dead and another remains in the hospital in the wake of the shooting involving two vehicles in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
Taylor Bowers, 28, of Shreveport, died when he was shot several times in the 2600 block of Line Avenue, authorities have said.
Authorities urge anyone who has cellphone or surveillance camera video or any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
