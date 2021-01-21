Julia Letlow qualifies for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Julia Letlow, Ph.D. qualified as a candidate for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District on Thursday, Jan. 21, according to a news release.
Letlow is the widow of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow. She is running for his same seat, which he won in December 2020. However, before he could be sworn in, he died from COVID-19.
“Today, I pick up the torch and start this journey to share with you my vision and qualifications, but most importantly I want to earn your trust, your prayers and your vote,” Letlow said in a news release. “I’m so thankful Luke paved the way for the 5th district, and I intend to continue the mission he started, to deliver real results for the people and the communities I love so much.”
She announced her plans to run for congress on Jan. 14.
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, an Alexandria businesswoman, announced her candidacy for the seat, as well.
The special election called by Gov. John Bel Edwards will be held on March 20, 2021.
“Now, it’s time for me to share with you more of who I am and what I stand for. In my career in higher education, I’ve had time to refine a vision for our district,” Letlow said, in a news release. “One where we can work together to uplift our communities out of poverty through jobs and opportunity. Where the best natural resources and the best people attract businesses to create more jobs right here at home.
