How are clouds effecting night time temperatures

Wednesday January 30th, quite a cool or chilly day with highs in the mid 50s but overnight lows wont actually change much at all...only a few degrees in the morning. However just two mornings prior we saw lows near freezing and below. One thing that changed was the clouds.
Here’s how cloud cover effects temperatures during the night: during the day the sun radiates heat to the ground and heats the air through conduction on a normal sunny day without clouds and during the night time the heat escapes back to space and we cool down.
During the cloudy days the sun reflects most of the suns rays back to space and during the night time, the heat that was absorbed by the sun get radiated to the clouds to which the clouds reemit the warmth back to the ground. Other ways to warm up more during cloudy days are with warm air transported by the winds or warm fronts!
