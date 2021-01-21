Health centers see shortage of convalescent plasma; COVID-19 survivor says it saved his life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Health officials say right now, there’s a big shortage when it comes to convalescent plasma.
Dianna Smathers, the convalescent liaison with LifeShare Blood Center, says they don’t have enough plasma to send to hospitals right now, and that there are a lot of people waiting in line for help.
“We’ve got people waiting in line, third, or fourth down who don’t have enough convalescent plasma,” Smathers said.
Convalescent plasma is taken from a recovered COVID-19 patient and given to someone critically ill with the virus.
“It is such a devastating disease to be that sick and not have the medications or treatments you need to recover is pretty horrible,” she said.
One survivor of COVID-19, Bob Massey, says convalescent plasma saved his life. He says he didn’t think he would make it, but with the help of convalescent plasma, he’s alive today. He says he can’t donate his own plasma because he’s on blood thinners, but he’s encouraging all those who can to do so.
“I didn’t know if I was going to make it myself,” he said.
It took him two days to receive the plasma.
