Shreveport’s $200 million bond issue off the table

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced a bond proposal last week to turn the city’s fortunes around financially.
The Shreveport City Council was expected to vote by Tuesday, Jan. 19, about adding the issue to the ballot for the special session. The resolution has since been withdrawn.
“In consultation with members of the City Council, the administration has decided to withdraw the resolution putting a General Obligation Bond on the April ballot. We will continue to work with citizens and the City Council to craft a future package that suits the needs of Shreveport,” said Ben Riggs, communications director for the City of Shreveport.
The $206 million bond would have included funding for police and fire departments, roads, public facilities, public transportation and other city improvements.
