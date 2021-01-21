Free children’s book program expands to Benton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new year, a new opportunity for many Arklatex children. Recently, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana announced it received a generous donation which allowed the non-profit to expand its Dolly Parton Imagination Library program to the Benton area.
The program, which gave out its 150 millionth free book in 2020, donates one free book each month to children across the country until they reach the age of five-years-old. It is an effort to launch literacy in communities across the country.
“If a child is enrolled at birth they have the potential to have a library by the time they reach kindergarten of 60 books,” said Tori Thomas, Vice President of Community Investments and Operations at United Way of Northwest Louisiana.
Thomas said the program is already doing well in several zip codes across the organization’s 10 parish region but thanks to the recent support from gracious donor, Jenna Bagley, the program would not have been able to open up the opportunity to Benton Children.
“After calculations, based on our population size of the 10 parishes we cover, it’s about a $1.1 million investment in our community each year. So we’re rolling out the program slowly. Right now it’s in parts of Bossier and Caddo Parish. It is also available in Desoto Parish, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster but we’re doing a lot of hard work and fundraising to bring it to every zip code in our region.”
Thomas said the program is not fully funded which means some children in our community don’t have access to the free books unless they’re part of a funded zip code.
“Currently more than 50 percent of children in our region enter kindergarten not ready. Research shows that the number of books in the child’s home is significantly linked to their reading score. The more books in the home the better the score.”
Donations to the program allow the United Way of Northwest Louisiana to buy books at a discounted rate through the Dollywood Foundation. Each book costs about $2.50 and it costs a little more than $30 to sponsor a child for an entire year.
If you’re interested in checking to see if your child is eligible for the program, who to sign up to be part of Imagination Library, or if you’d like to be a donor, click here.
