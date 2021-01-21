Free children’s book program expands to Benton

“After calculations, based on our population size of the 10 parishes we cover, it’s about a $1.1 million investment in our community each year. So we’re rolling out the program slowly. Right now it’s in parts of Bossier and Caddo Parish. It is also available in Desoto Parish, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster but we’re doing a lot of hard work and fundraising to bring it to every zip code in our region.”