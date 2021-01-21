Drier Friday and Saturday with storms again on Sunday

Sunday and Monday will have more rain. A cold front will be moving in from the west. Therefore, we could see a few storms during the day Sunday and Monday. First Alert, there is now a possibility of severe weather Sunday evening and overnight as the cold front moves through. It is unclear what the threats are, and there are a lot of things that are yet to be ironed out. Right now, the area with the greatest risk is in East Texas to McCurtain county in Oklahoma. Keep checking back to KSLA for the latest updates.