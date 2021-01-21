Drier Friday and Saturday with storms again on Sunday

(KSLA) - Not as much rain will be around on Friday and Saturday. Still a couple showers are possible. More rain and storms return Sunday with the possibility of becoming severe!
This evening will have more rain, mostly south of I-20. There will be a couple heavy downpours in a few places. You may want that umbrella if you have any evening plans. Even if you live north of I-20, a quick shower may still pop up. Temperatures will cool to the 50s.
Tonight, the rain will be moving away slowly. It will be drifting to the south away from the ArkLaTex. Some of the roads will likely be wet in the morning, so you will still likely have to use caution on your morning commute. Temperatures will cool to the mid 40s to about the mid 50s.
Friday is trending toward having less rain. Rain chances are down to 30%. Most of the rain should be in the early morning hours of the day. It will be cloudy with some drizzle by the afternoon. Temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday, we should take a break from the rain. I did increase the ran chance to 20% since we could now see a couple light showers in the morning. Still, most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. All day through, it will be cloudy with little to no sunshine. Temperatures will be cool and heat up to the lower to mid 50s.
Sunday and Monday will have more rain. A cold front will be moving in from the west. Therefore, we could see a few storms during the day Sunday and Monday. First Alert, there is now a possibility of severe weather Sunday evening and overnight as the cold front moves through. It is unclear what the threats are, and there are a lot of things that are yet to be ironed out. Right now, the area with the greatest risk is in East Texas to McCurtain county in Oklahoma. Keep checking back to KSLA for the latest updates.
Good news is that once the rain moves out Monday, it will be dry and the sunshine will finally return! So, Monday will start off with a lot of rain and storms, but will end with sunshine and cool temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s, but will be cooling quickly behind the cold front.
Tuesday is finally going to be a dry and sunny day! The clouds will clear away and it will be beautiful! It will be a nice break from all the rain over the last week. Temperatures will be a little cool and will warm up to the lower 60s.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay dry!
