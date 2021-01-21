Candidate qualifying begins in Louisiana congressional races

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Five candidates each have registered to run for Louisiana’s two vacant U.S. House seats as qualifying for the March 20 election wrapped up its first day.
Among those who signed up Wednesday for the New Orleans-based 2nd District seat were state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson of New Orleans and community activist Gary Chambers of Baton Rouge.
In the other race, Julia Letlow intends to file her paperwork for the 5th District competition Thursday. She’s the widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow.
Luke Letlow died in December from complications related to COVID-19 before he could take office. Qualifying for both congressional races continues through Friday.
