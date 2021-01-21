Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force warns of text scams

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is warning Bossier Parish residents about text scams that have been reported over the last few days.
The text messages appear to be from the individual’s bank and sometimes include numbers from their bank account. The texts ask for the recipient to call a phone number and give them a PIN to their card or other personal information.
Detectives want to remind the public that a bank would never contact a customer to ask for information like that. If you are unsure about a text message you receive claiming to be from your bank, contact the bank directly, not using the number from the text.
Scam text messages do not always claim to be from banks, some scams are disguised as delivery notifications from companies like Amazon or FedEx with fake links attached.
These links can automatically download malware when clicked which allows others to access information on your phone. Other scams promise users free gifts for completing surveys but ask for a credit card number in order to receive your free gift.
Again, if you are unsure if a text message is legit, contact the business directly and don’t use the link or number in the text message.
Detectives advise never clicking unfamiliar links and blocking the sender if possible.
