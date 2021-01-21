Arkansas school-based clinic administers COVID-19 vaccine to teachers, staff

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A new medical provider in southwest Arkansas is on board in helping the state proceed with Phase 1-B COVID protocol. First up are local teachers and others who work with children.
The waiting room was full in the latest clinic in Miller County. The clinic is located on the campus of Fouke Arkansas Schools, and today teachers and staff were in line for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Teacher Kyle Moore went back to class after getting the vaccination.
“It was fine. Just like getting a flu shot, nothing to it,” said Moore.
The vaccinations were administered by a pharmacy contracted through the State of Arkansas.
The school district received a $500,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Health to open the Fouke Health and Wellness Center. The school-based clinic has the ability to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests and is equipped with three exam rooms for medical observation.
The clinic has partnered with medical doctors with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
“Our goal is to be able to do well, child visits, sick visits, as well as general primary care service,” said Dr. Ellen Hudson.
Although today the focus was on providing the COVID-19 vaccine to school employees, leaders say this clinic will also serve the community since there are no other medical facilities in Fouke and south Miller County.
“Even if they don’t live in our school district they can call and make an appointments,” said Clinic Director Amanda Whitehead.
The $500,000 grant will be distributed over a five year period.
