Vaccinating 100 million in 100 days presents a challenge

(KSLA) — President Joe Biden says one the priorities during his first 100 days in office is getting 100 million Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.
But experts are mixed on whether that’s doable.
Just last week, David Raines Community Health Centers received a shipment of hundreds of doses of the Moderna vaccine. So people age 70 or older are being urged to call and make an appointment right now.
David Raines CEO Willie White III said that they’ve already given 1,000 vaccinations and that they hope they can do their part to help Biden with his plan for 100 million vaccinations in 100 days.
Others question if that’s feasible with the resources available right now nationally.
While vaccines were finalized in record time, their distribution has fallen short of goals previously set.
