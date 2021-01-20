SPD: man wanted for illegal possession of stolen things

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, Alexander Coleman is wanted on an outstanding warrant for felony grade illegal possession of stolen things.
The warrant for Coleman is in regards to a trailer theft. He also currently has an outstanding parole violation warrant, as well.
In addition to these warrants, Coleman is wanted for questioning regarding a string of trailer, four-wheeler/ATV, Jet-Ski and other felony grade thefts in the Shreveport area during the past several months.
Coleman is known to frequent the Pines Road area.
If you have any information concerning these crimes or Coleman’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.