Shreveport city employee carjacked at gunpoint; vehicle later recovered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says a city vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Wednesday by an unknown man.
SPD officials say a Shreveport Water Department vehicle was taken at gunpoint the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 20. Around 1 p.m., SPD officers responded to the 3800 block of Mayfield Street about the carjacking. Officers found an on-duty water department employee who reported having his vehicle stolen at gunpoint. According to the victim, he was approached by an unknown Black man while working when the man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s truck. The man reportedly got in the truck and drove away.
Police say the victim tried to stop the man from leaving, but was unsuccessful. The victim sustained a minor injury to his hand, police say. The city vehicle, a 2017 Dodge pickup truck, was later found abandoned not far from the scene in the 3900 block of Pixley Drive.
Police are urging anyone with information to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those with info can also call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or download the free P3 Tips app.
