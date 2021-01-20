Shreveport city employee carjacked at gunpoint; vehicle later recovered

SPD officials say a Shreveport Water Department vehicle was taken at gunpoint the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 20. Around 1 p.m., SPD officers responded to the 3800 block of Mayfield Street about the carjacking. Officers found an on-duty water department employee who reported having his vehicle stolen at gunpoint. According to the victim, he was approached by an unknown Black man while working when the man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s truck. The man reportedly got in the truck and drove away.