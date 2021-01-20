Shooting on Lindholm leaves two injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on just before 6. p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in Shreveport.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Lindholm Street near Werner Park.
Officials say two males visited a home on Lindholm to purchase merchandise when an argument took place.
The purchasers then shot the two sellers. One victim has serious wounds, while the other has multiple wounds.
Both victims were transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
There is no suspect information at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
