Rainy pattern rolls on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After seeing on and off rain throughout the day Tuesday across the central ArkLaTex we are tracking more potential showers later today. This wet pattern is due to a frontal boundary that is stalled out through central portions of the viewing area. The focus of the heaviest rain will slowly shift south over the next couple of days before perhaps seeing a break over Saturday. But just as soon as we dry out we are tracking more rain as we get to Sunday and heading into next week as several inches of rain are possible.