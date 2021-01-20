Rainy pattern rolls on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After seeing on and off rain throughout the day Tuesday across the central ArkLaTex we are tracking more potential showers later today. This wet pattern is due to a frontal boundary that is stalled out through central portions of the viewing area. The focus of the heaviest rain will slowly shift south over the next couple of days before perhaps seeing a break over Saturday. But just as soon as we dry out we are tracking more rain as we get to Sunday and heading into next week as several inches of rain are possible.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while it won’t be a washout it won’t be the worst idea to grab an umbrella either. We are dealing with cloud cover this morning and you should expect the cloud cover to stick around all day long with the potential for showers flaring back up during the evening hours. High temperatures this afternoon will again be in the mid 50s.
As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more rain on the way for the region as moisture moves along the frontal boundary. The focus of the rainfall will start to move towards the southern half of the viewing area early Thursday and will continue through Friday evening. Southern parts of the ArkLaTex could see a couple inches of rain Friday night. High temperatures over the next couple days will be in the upper 50s with a couple places perhaps sneaking into the low 60s.
Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking more rain on the way for the ArkLaTex. The one exception will be on Saturday where we should see some drier conditions for the region. But on Sunday wet weather does return and it continues into next week. The potential good news is that our high temperatures will be trending high over the weekend and into next week with highs moving into the 60s and perhaps the mid to upper 60s as we kickoff a new week.
In the meantime, get ready for more umbrella weather for the ArkLaTex. Have a great Wednesday!
