Rain continues through the end of the week

(KSLA) - The rain is unfortunately not going anywhere. More showers will be likely Thursday and Friday as well as Sunday and Monday. Saturday is the only day we may catch a break.
The rain will ramp back up this evening. It will be light rain for the most part, with a couple moderate showers. You may need that umbrella if you have any evening plans. Temperatures will not change much from this afternoon and will remain in the 50s.
The rain will continue tonight with a few light showers. It will not rain everywhere, but best to be prepared for it if you have any late night plans. I do not expect any storms, or heavy rain. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 50s. So, it will stay about the same as today. Still might be enough to warrant a jacket.
Thursday and Friday will have more rain move in. Rain chances are up to 60% both days. There will be heavier showers involved as well. It still will not rain 100% of the time. I would expect there to be more off and on activity. So when one shower ends, another is likely right behind it. Good news is that Friday is trending toward having the rain in the morning, then dry and cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday, we will finally take a break from the rain! There may even be a bit more sunshine throughout the day! I have a 0% chance of rain now, as the ArkLaTex will be nice and dry. Take advantage, because more rain is coming back Sunday and Monday! Temperatures will be cool and heat up to the lower to mid 50s.
As mentioned, Sunday and Monday will have more rain. A cold front will be moving in from the west. It will take until possibly Tuesday before it moves on out. Therefore, we could see very wet weather to end the weekend. Temperatures will also be a bit warmer and get up to the upper 60s. Therefore, we could see a few storms during the day Sunday and Monday.
Tuesday is finally shaping up to be a dry and sunny day! The clouds will clear away and it will be beautiful! It will be a nice break from all the rain over the last week. Temperatures will be a little cool and will warm up to the mid 50s.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay dry!
