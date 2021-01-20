1 person fatally shot on Shreveport’s Line Avenue

Police chief explains what happened on major street in city’s Highland neighborhood

1 person fatally shot on Shreveport’s Line Avenue
Image from the scene. (Source: Kenley Hargett)
By Rachael Thomas and Curtis Heyen | January 20, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 7:07 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person is dead in the wake of a shooting involving two vehicles Wednesday evening in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

1 person killed in shooting on Shreveport's Line Avenue

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Line Avenue at Wilkinson Street.

KSLA News 12 reporter and anchor Kenley Hargett said he saw a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

He also saw what appeared to be someone lying on the ground.

Police Chief Ben Raymond subsequently confirmed that one person was killed.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

BREAKING NEWS: Shooting reported on Line Avenue

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.