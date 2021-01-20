1 person fatally shot on Shreveport’s Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person is dead in the wake of a shooting involving two vehicles Wednesday evening in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Line Avenue at Wilkinson Street.
KSLA News 12 reporter and anchor Kenley Hargett said he saw a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.
He also saw what appeared to be someone lying on the ground.
Police Chief Ben Raymond subsequently confirmed that one person was killed.
This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.
