Man rescued from house fire; cause under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department remain on scene following a house fire on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The call came in at 6:45 a.m. Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 79th Street. That’s in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
According to crews on the scene, a 50-year-old man was rescued by firefighters. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. He is listed as being in critical condition.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes.
The cause remains under investigation.
