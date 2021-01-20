Lil Wayne pardoned by Pres. Trump on final day in office

Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Source: Amy Harris)
By Mykal Vincent | January 20, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 4:12 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President Donald Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as “Lil Wayne,” on his final day in office.

Wayne pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago.

Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands described Wayne as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.” According to an official White House release, Carter has “exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks.”

The pardon comes as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress, and other allies of Trump and his family.

Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Wayne “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game-changer.”

