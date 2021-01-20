Lil Wayne pardoned by Pres. Trump on final day in office

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President Donald Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as “Lil Wayne,” on his final day in office.
Wayne pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago.
Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands described Wayne as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.” According to an official White House release, Carter has “exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks.”
The pardon comes as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress, and other allies of Trump and his family.
Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Wayne “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game-changer.”
