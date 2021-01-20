LDH: Former medical professionals encouraged to volunteer to administer COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is encouraging former medical professionals to temporarily come out of retirement to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to LDH, the goal of this effort is to “boost the speed of administering COVID-19 vaccines to the community.”
This is who the state health department is seeking out to help with its COVID-19 vaccination campaign:
- Doctors
- Osteopaths
- Nurses
- Pharmacists
- Dentists
- Paramedics/EMTs
- Physician’s Assistants
“We do not expect the vaccine to become widely available for the general public until the spring or summer, but we are doing all we can now to make sure we are ready when that time comes,” said Dr. Sundée Winder, interim executive director of the Bureau of Community Preparedness, in a news release. “We appreciate qualified retired medical providers who are willing to join the effort to begin putting this pandemic behind us.
Personal protective equipment (PPE), plus training, will be provided.
Those interested are asked to email DHHEOC03@LA.gov with their preferred workdays, times, and parish or parishes they can serve in. Prospective volunteers are also asked to register with Louisiana Volunteers in Action (LVOA), the Department of Health’s volunteer database.
According to state data, 267,720 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to eligible individuals across the state, while 35,589 people have received both required doses.
Currently, Louisiana is vaccinating those who comprise ‘Phase 1B, Tier 1,’ people who are 70 and older, as well as those who work in different areas of the medical profession, including outpatient clinic providers and staff.
