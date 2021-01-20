“Healing of the Land Prayer Summit” for Inauguration Day

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A prayer vigil for Inauguration Day will be held at the Bossier Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m.
Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon, Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral Pastor, has titled the event, “Healing of the Land Prayer Summit.”
Those attending will watch the inauguration ceremony before joining together in prayer.
“What started as a Biden-Harris Presidential Inauguration Ceremony Celebration has been converted into a Prayer of Healing for the nation,” said Donald Rushing, prayer vigil chairperson.
The cost to attend is $15.
Masks and social distancing are required for anyone attending.
