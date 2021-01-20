David Raines Community Health Centers offering COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - David Raines Community Health Centers are offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens age 70 and older.
”It is important that the senior citizens in our community have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. To accommodate our seniors, David Raines Community Health Centers has opened additional appointment times to administer our supply of the vaccines,” said Willie C. White III, CEO of David Raines Community Health Centers.
David Raines Community Health Centers has six community health centers and five school-based health centers in Caddo, Bossier, Webster and Claiborne parishes.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine must make an appointment by calling (318) 227-3354.
