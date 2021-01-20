Chucks and Pearls for first female VP

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris found a unique way to celebrate her and show support on Inauguration Day.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, women across the country sported pearls and Converse in support of the historic moment as Harris was sworn in as vice president. A nod to the pearls and Chuck Taylor shoes that she often wore on the campaign trail.
KSLA’s Destinee Patterson will have more on the special meaning behind these accessories in our later newscasts.
