CHUCKS AND PEARLS: Alpha Kappa Alpha members show support for Vice President Kamala Harris

(KSLA) - As Kamala Harris becomes the first female vice president in United States history — 300,000 of her sisters are showing their support for her.
Harris is a member of the sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.
“This is a historical day for women, period,” said Tari Bradford, the 22nd south central regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha. “And you know, it’s not about women at this point or women of color — it’s about a great lady who is capable, competent, and ready to lead our country.”
In support of Harris, women all over the country — not just AKA members or members of the ‘divine nine’ (other greek organizations) — are wearing both pearl necklaces and Chuck Taylor branded Converse shoes as she’s been seen in.
“We’re standing with her on this historic day, " Bradford said.
