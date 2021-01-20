Brittany Brees says Drew played through several injuries never reported

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brittany Brees took to Instagram Wednesday morning “after crying for a few days,” to describe just how far her husband pushed himself this season.
“The fact that you played this entire year with a torn rotator cuff, torn fascia in your foot,” she said. “Then later 11 broken ribs a collapsed lung.”
“Yet did not complain once,” she continued.
