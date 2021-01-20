BAFB says loud boom heard Wed. morning was part of training exercise

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, a loud booming sound was heard in the Haughton area.
Some people as far away as Benton say they felt the explosion. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were not notified by the base of any planned detonation, but that the blast did in fact come from the base.
BAFB’s public affairs office confirms the sound people heard was their explosive ordnance disposal team performing a training exercise.
This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.
