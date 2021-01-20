Arkansas senior program hosts inauguration watch party

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Eyes were glued today on television and computer screens with the nation’s capital being the center of attention. Today, Jan. 20, Joe Biden went from president-elect to president of the United States of America.
Bridging the Gaps, an Arkansas nonprofit group, held an inauguration watch party this morning with emphasis on unity.
The group sponsors a senior citizen’s program and today those seniors came decked in pearls to further honor the new vice president and the administration.
Robert Hunter of Texarkana watched today as Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first African American and female vice president of the United States.
“I’m glad I was around long enough to see this,” said Hunter.
Those in attendance had praise for the Biden/Harris administration and said they hope the administration will be more inclusive to the minority population, addressing economic empowerment which they say will be good for the country.
“I like Biden because he comes in with a calm demeanor, with an agenda to diversity. That’s the word I’m looking for, he’s diversifying,” said Charlotte Craver.
