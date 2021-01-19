‘We can’t let our guard down:’ Physician stresses the importance of virus mitigation measures after ‘UK variant’ discovered in New Orleans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Willis-Knighton pediatric infectious disease specialist is pleading with northwest Louisiana to double down on reducing the spread of the coronavirus after a fast-moving variant of the virus was identified in Louisiana.
Also known as the ‘UK variant,’ SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. was discovered over the weekend in an individual in the New Orleans region, according to the governor’s office.
“It is not a surprise,” said Dr. Joseph Bocchini. “The evidence so far is that the variant spread more efficiently than the prior variants that have been circulating in the United States.”
According to the CDC, the ‘UK variant’ does not appear to cause more severe cases of COVID-19 or increase the risk of death. But, since it spreads with ease, Bocchini is reminding the public that mitigation measures like wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings are pivotal in reducing spread.
“This just reinforces how important those things are until we get enough people vaccinated and until the virus is no longer prevalent as it is in the community,” Bocchini added. “With this new variant, we need to double down on everything we know that works.”
Upon notifying the public of the newly discovered variant on Saturday, Jan. 16, the governor’s office added the variant is “likely circulating in Louisiana, as well.”
“It wouldn’t be a surprise if like in the area in England where it first appeared that it takes over, it becomes the predominant strain,” Bocchini explained.
According to Bocchini, virus variants are not uncommon “because when viruses infect people, they make millions and millions of copies of themselves as they go from cell-to-cell and then are transmitted from person-to-person.
Bocchini is also concerned about the ‘UK variant’ affecting the state’s already high hospitalization rate, which, according to the latest state data, shows close to 1,900 patients in hospitals.
“We have a variant that is more easily spreadable and we have this much virus out in our community, then the chance we will see more infections, more people coming to the hospital and then really straining the resources of hospital systems,” he added.
Fortunately, medical experts report that the current vaccines are effective in protecting against this variant. But, since a majority of Louisianans have not yet been vaccinated, the public’s actions serve as one of the best defenses against the spread of the virus.
