VIDEO: City of News Orleans updates COVID-19 cases; festivals could happen in October

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans held its weekly news conference Tuesday (Jan. 19) to update Coronavirus in Orleans Parish.
The city is currently in a Modified Phase One with reduced capacity limits and gathering restrictions, which went into effect Jan. 8.
City spokesman Beau Tidwell said that while cases aren’t worsening in Orleans Parish, the number of total cases and percent positivity is still “very concerning.”
The Modified Phase 1 order will last at least through the end of January. At that time, the city will evaluate data and determine if any restrictions can be lifted or relaxed.
Tidwell said plans are still in the works to have Jazz Fest and French Quarter Fest in October. However, Tidwell said that will depend on where the city is in its recovery process.
Several festivals/events could be planned for the month of October and will be a challenge for city resources including the NOPD.
Tidwell also said the city is partnering with Krewe of Red Beans and Crescent Care to get older musicians vaccinated and the younger musicians employed.
