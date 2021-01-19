Tuesday, January 19: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 372,089 total cases - 2,126 new cases
- 8,324 total deaths - 71 new deaths
- 1,905 patients in hospitals - increase of 11 patients
- 249 patients on ventilators - increase of 10 patients
- 298,614 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.