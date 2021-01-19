Lakeshore Drive homicide suspect arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting.
Mawu D. Goodrum, 47, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
His arrest comes in connection with a homicide about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive.
That’s where officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.
First responders were summoned to Lakeshore Drive between Fetzer Avenue and Cross Lake Boulevard around 8:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police had said that the alleged shooter ran away in an eastward direction behind the house.
Goodrum was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Monday then booked into Shreveport City Jail 15 minutes later, booking records show.
