Lakeshore Drive homicide suspect arrested

He is charged with one count each of 2nd-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

By Curtis Heyen and Rachael Thomas | January 18, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 10:14 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting.

Mawu D. Goodrum, 47, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His arrest comes in connection with a homicide about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive.

That’s where officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.

First responders were summoned to Lakeshore Drive between Fetzer Avenue and Cross Lake Boulevard around 8:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police had said that the alleged shooter ran away in an eastward direction behind the house.

Goodrum was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Monday then booked into Shreveport City Jail 15 minutes later, booking records show.

